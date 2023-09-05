If you looked at the news today, you may have expected grains to trade in the opposite direction of what they did, Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said this afternoon. The weekend was very hot and dry, soybeans had a sixth straight sale, and energy markets were higher. Despite all that, the soy complex closed lower. “A strong dollar, trading to 6-month highs, usually limits the upside for wheat and corn, but it didn’t prevent higher closes in both,” she said.
Corn finished up today, even though corn export inspections for the week ending August 31 were at the low end of guesses and came in at 481,309 metric tonnes. Cumulative inspections year-to-date are 37,262,860 metric tonnes which is 32.3% below last year, The Hightower Report said today.
While Monday’s meeting between Turkish Pres. Erdogan and Russian leader Putin failed to renew the Black Sea Grain agreement, there was some positive progress in attempting to prevent global famine, Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services said today. “Russia claims they intend to provide up to 1 mmt of grain to Turkey at reduced prices for shipment to countries in greatest need. They also claim they are close to striking a deal to supply 50k mt of grain free of charge to 6 African nations,” Sonderberg said.