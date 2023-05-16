Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“It was an interesting market reaction to not only the U.S. numbers, but also that Brazil’s corn crop grew 5 MMT to 130 and the USDA kept Arge…

Soybeans

“Soybeans futures closed lower across the board again, as did soybean oil,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There remains little fresh n…

River transports picking back up

Analysts are watching the Mississippi River shipping situation. “The Mississippi River lock and dam system is back in operation after being cl…

Corn and wheat reverse course

“It was a mixed close to the grain markets today with corn and Mpls wheat higher, the balance leaned lower,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, sa…