The U.N. said there are only seven ships in the lineup at Ukraine ports now, with five of them awaiting inspection. Russia’s government said they are still undecided on whether to extend the export corridor agreement. Some analysts are saying Ukraine would be able to export all their grain via land routes, but at a higher cost, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this afternoon as the future of shipping in the export corridor remains uncertain.
November soybeans traded down to the lowest level since July 22 before closing higher on the day. July meal experienced an impressive rally off of Thursday's low but hit significant resistance and closed lower today, The Hightower Report said.