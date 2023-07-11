People are also reading…
Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging calls it a “strong day overall in the markets with positive numbers in the grains, livestock, and energy sectors.” Russia has attacked the Odessa grain port resulting in fires at two of the port terminals, one of which was a grain terminal, she said of news of the day sending grain prices up.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau has predicted fewer soybean acres this year with soybean plantings down 5%, and that combined with knowledge of significant soybean production losses last year in Nebraska of 22% “provides lingering supply side support for soybeans” The Hightower Report said today.