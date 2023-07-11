Related to this story

Most Popular

Quiet Monday for the markets

On the start of a holiday week “markets were relatively quiet,” CHS Hedging said. “Grains were still reacting to Friday’s shocking USDA report.”

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on crop concerns from dry weather and a smaller crop (after the USDA’s significant reduction to planted acres…

Soybeans

The past two sessions have been higher for soybeans, CHS Hedging said. “Soybeans were stronger Monday but well off the highs for the session.”

Soybeans

“Strong day in the soy complex,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybean futures were support by a run in both soymeal and soy oil… Av…

Soybeans

“November soybeans continued their rally this morning, continuing strength after USDA’s est. of 4 mln less acres than expected on Friday, but …