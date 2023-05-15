People are also reading…
Analysts are watching the Mississippi River shipping situation. “The Mississippi River lock and dam system is back in operation after being closed the past couple weeks for flooding concerns, improved river movement could help front end demand and support a firm cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Traders continue to watch the Ukraine export agreement in the Black Sea region, and what it could mean for global markets. “The Ukraine Export Agreement talks have stalled ahead of the current agreement’s expiration on Thursday, which added support to wheat and corn prices today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.