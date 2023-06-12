People are also reading…
Weekend rains were hit-and-miss. Some areas did receive beneficial amounts, but many areas remain critically dry and in need of moisture. This week’s forecast is mostly dry for the next few days, followed by chances for light rain amounts by the end of the week into the weekend. Areas east of Illinois and south of Iowa have better chances for rain, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
It’s a weather market, over the weekend it was mostly dry over most of the Midwest. We are looking at slight declines in USDA crop ratings and when we look at the forecast, we are expecting a few light showers and below normal temps in the first week, and warmer temps and more rain in the second week, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.