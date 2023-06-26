People are also reading…
Russia’s Ag Minister said there was no disruption to production and “food security of the country will be ensured” after the Wagner Group took control of a Ukraine border town and began Marching toward Moscow on Saturday then stood down after the Wagner leader fled to Belarus, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
The duration of the current cooler and wetter pattern in U.S. weather has become significant at the same time the geographical spread of rain events has been expansive, but a circle of extreme dryness remains in Illinois and portions of neighboring states, according the Hightower Report.