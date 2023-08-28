People are also reading…
“Limited to no rain” is the forecast for the next two weeks across the Midwest, CHS Hedging said. “Low water on the lower Mississippi River continues to restrict drafts and push barge freight higher.”
“Perhaps the most encouraging aspect to the day’s price action was the strength headed into the close,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “December corn put in its high for the day at 1:18, and settled just 3 ticks off the daily high. Meanwhile, the November soybean contract closed 3 cents off their daily high, but well inside the top ⅓ of the daily trading range.”