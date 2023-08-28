Related to this story

Corn

September and December corn trade was choppy today closing slightly lower. “The lack of any significant rain in the forecast likely limited to…

Wheat

The wheat market is starting off Friday with gains of 2 to 7 cents across the domestic classes. Chicago wheat futures were 6 to 8 ½ cents lowe…

Wheat

Wheat futures are trading 2 to 10 cents weaker across the domestic classes on Monday morning after an attempt to rally out of the weekend was …

Soybeans

Soybean futures opened strong on Sunday night and are currently double digits higher and just 7 cents off the high. Meal is also starting the …

Weather premium helping crop markets

More weather risk premium is being put back into soybeans and it’s dragging corn higher with it. Wheat is lagging without any big news from Uk…