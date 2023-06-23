People are also reading…
Grain futures are once again lower this morning with double-digit losses across corn, soybeans and wheat, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Talk of rains across parts of the U.S. Midwest next week has triggered long liquidation. GFS model has rains in the 10 day forecast. EU model has rains in Iowa and Illinois mid-week next week. There is debate whether potential drop in U.S. crop offsets lowers demand for U.S. exports, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.