“Grain markets were quiet to start, with beans still riding the momentum of strong demand, but selling pressure came mid-morning and Nov beans settled down 22, Dec corn down 6, and Chicago Dec wheat down 6 ¾,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude topped $80 for the first time since April.”
Traders are also watching weather news. “Weather models are forecasting improved rain chances into the weekend across Iowa, Illinois, and into Indiana, as potential storm clusters could build overtop of the heat ridge,” Total Farm Marketing said.