Soybeans

“November soybeans set a new low for the week before bouncing higher,” said Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging. It was a sideways trade most of th…

Analysts expect USDA to report 0 MT to -200k MT of old crop soybean export business for the week that ended 8/31. New crop sales are expected …

The AM soy market is lower after the long weekend. Front month bean futures are down 5 to 6 ½ cents, meal is $1/ton weaker, and soy oil is tra…

There is “not much news to move the needle,” CHS Hedging said. “China’s August soybean imports were up 31% vs. last year at 9.36 mmt.”

Corn

“Improving forecasts calling for rain and cooler temps around the Midwest, and as harvest expands, erased early gains that stemmed from the lo…