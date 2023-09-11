People are also reading…
There isn’t much for fresh news to drive the market this morning as we wait for tomorrow’s WASDE numbers, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging. Crop conditions are expected to decline on this afternoon’s report.
The Russians rejected any offer by either the UN or Turkey to reopen the Black Sea corridor, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Ukraine will have to ship their grain out via Europe and many countries, especially Poland, don’t want Ukraine’s grain to lower their domestic prices.