“Extended selling pressure in the soybean market kept the corn market from holding session highs to finish slightly lower on the day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “December corn lost 2-1/2 cents on the day and had a 9-3/4 cent trading range on the day. Price action stays weak overall.”
“The weather forecast hasn’t changed that much this week,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “Positioning for month-end and an upcoming long weekend likely influenced some of today’s weakness. The US dollar index surged higher today, lending pressure to commodities in general.”