Planting progress is giving pressure to the corn and soybean markets, Total Farm Marketing said. “Yesterday afternoon’s crop progress showed that producers were able to get a good chunk of the crop in the ground despite the scattered rain.”
Corn was at 49% planted nationally, a 22 point increase from last week and six points above average. Soybeans are at 35% planted, 16 points ahead of last week and 14 points ahead of the average.
The newest WASDE report will release Friday at 11 a.m.