Outside markets dragged down commodities today with energy markets lower “and the Dow down hard,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
Likewise, The Hightower Report says price action has succumbed to outside market pressures today with energy markets and stocks down sharply, most other commodities seeing pressure and no new bullish news to offset. While the coming stretch of hot/dry weather for much of the Midwest, especially the Western Corn Belt, could erode crop conditions a bit, a good portion of the crop is far enough along to avoid any major late-season damage, The Report said today.