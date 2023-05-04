Wall Street is stumbling in the face of another bank failure, Total Farm Marketing said. “There is renewed concern about the banking crisis, with the sharp drop in Pac West share price. This could weigh on financial markets and spill over into commodities.”
“Ukraine grain deal discussions to take place tomorrow,” CHS Hedging said. “Russia has demands they would like resolved before agreeing to an extension.”
Planting continues in the Midwest, but “trends are down in all the grains and oilseeds with current price action deemed a correction of the down trend,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said.