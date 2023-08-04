People are also reading…
A Russian warship was hit by a Ukrainian drone overnight at one of Russia’s ports on the Black Sea, which has escalated tensions and supported a rally in grains overnight, but corn didn’t gain further momentum throughout the day, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.
While the US has seen some signs of life on the tender wire for US soybeans, The Hightower Report says it sees major users accumulating stocks “in case Monday's crop conditions report again fails to show significant improvement in crop conditions.”