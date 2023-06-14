People are also reading…
“While good rains did fall in the past 24 hours across dry areas in the eastern corn belt, much more is needed to relieve drought stress,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Temperatures are forecast to remain seasonally mild for much of the nation’s midsection. The only extreme heat in the next week to 10 days appears confined to the deep south.”
“Ag markets on the defensive on technicals and bouts of profit taking after yesterday’s rally,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. Wall Street was on the defensive from Federal Reserve signaling more rate hikes for the balance of the year.”