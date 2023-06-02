People are also reading…
Mexico has released its latest decree softening its stance on the GMO corn ban it had originally announced. “Mexico will continue to ban the use of GMO corn for human consumption but will allow GMO corn for livestock use, which is what a majority of US corn imported to Mexico is used for,” Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging said today.
Grains are up today as financial markets saw strength when the non-farm jobs report” blew the trade estimate out of the water,” said Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging. Also, passing the bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Act settles the debt limit debate until early 2025, she said.