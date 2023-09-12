People are also reading…
Pre-report squaring and smaller declines in corn and bean conditions than expected are lending mild pressure this morning. Wheat is mixed with spring wheat higher and winter wheat on the defensive. Rain was seen around the Midwest overnight, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging.
Grains are lower on this USDA report day, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. One crop scout lowered US soybean yield to 49.5, corn futures remain near key support and wheat futures have made new lows due to record Russia monthly wheat exports vs lower US and EU.