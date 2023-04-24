People are also reading…
Corn markets “are starting the week lower” while old-crop soybeans are higher, CHS Hedging said. “The early morning temperatures show below-freezing readings in Eastern Iowa and in the northern half of Illinois and Indiana. This could have some impact on recently planted corn and soybeans that have already emerged.”
A “lackluster” U.S. weekly export pace combined with news reports of Brazilian for shipment to North Carolina “added to the negative cloud,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said.