It was a quiet night for traders overnight “as they absorb yesterday’s numbers,” Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said. After yesterday’s WASDE report the next focus from the USDA will be the September 29 Grain Stocks report, Nystrom said.
“Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Bulgaria will implement national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their domestic prices if the EU doesn’t extend a ban that expires on Friday,” Nystrom said. “Ukrainian grain could pass through their countries but couldn’t be stored within the countries.”