“A mixed bag in the ag space with a bit of positioning going on across the commodities, prior to the USDA monthly S&D report Friday at 11 am CDT,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat was on the defensive for ma lack of fresh supportive news for the funds to chew on. The beans garnered support from strength in crude oil and a bit of bargain buying after recent losses.”
Traders are processing a range of projections for Friday’s report. “Friday’s WASDE report will be the focus this week with the average trade guess for yield around 177 bpa, but some private crop scouts estimating between 173 and 174 bpa,” Total Farm Marketing said.