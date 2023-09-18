People are also reading…
“Weak price action and harvest pressure keep the sellers in control in the corn market to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Harvest pressure will likely push on cash basis. Corn harvest was 5% complete last week and is expected to push to 10% complete on this week’s Crop Progress report. Weather forecasts overall are likely to support any ongoing harvest.”
“Barge freight is looking at some relief as forecasts call for moisture along a good portion of the center part of the country,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Dredging operations are taking place along southern portions of the Mississippi River and river closures have been intermittent.”