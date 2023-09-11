People are also reading…
“Consolidation continues with position squaring before Tuesday’s USDA WASDE report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Dec corn added 2 cents on the session as prices moved in a quiet 6 cent trading range. Export inspections for the week ending September 7 remain light. The U.S. shipped 24.6 mb of corn last week. China did receive shipment on 8.8 mb of corn last week.”
“The sharp pullback in the dollar didn’t seem to provide much food for the bulls today,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “News and action were thin ahead of tomorrow’s WASDE report… Water levels on the US river system are falling quickly and barge freight offers have evaporated. Several closures have been reported.”