Grain markets are mostly higher this morning led by the strength in the soybean market while the wheat is a mixed bag, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. Grain markets have a normal close today but do not open tonight and are closed all of tomorrow. They will have a hard open at 8:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 5.
Grains are still in a follow-through from Friday’s unexpected drop in USDA bean acres, which left no wiggle room for lower yield, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.