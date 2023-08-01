People are also reading…
Corn’s two point drop in its Good/Excellent rating last week was larger than expected, but continuing good weather forecasts seemed to trump that, giving us a weaker market today, says Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. “With an above average 84% of the crop silking, the trade is less concerned about pollination risk now,” he says.
The improving weather will help soybeans tremendously, but USDA still may lower the yield by a half a bushel. Corn is believed made. Although most likely not a stellar crop, the additional acres and bulk in good shape suggests this year’s crop adequate, said Christopher Swift of Barchart this afternoon.