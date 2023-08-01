Related to this story

Soybeans

“USDA announced new crop bean sales of 229,000 and 272,000 tons this morning, both to unknown destinations,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging,…

Tensions escalating in Ukraine

Russian Security Council chairman Medvedev said if Ukraine’s counter-offensive is successful, then Russia would “be forced to use a nuclear we…

Quiet trade as weather leads focus

“Grain markets were quiet to start, with beans still riding the momentum of strong demand, but selling pressure came mid-morning and Nov beans…

Corn

Weather forecasts contributed to corn moving lower Wednesday. “Continued the corrective lower trade, drug lower by wheat,” Kevin Stockard, wit…

Wheat, corn stumble as soy rises

“Grains traded lower with no new headlines out of Ukraine and better than expected weather so far this week,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging…