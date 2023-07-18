Crop markets were higher across the board today as equity markets had a “strong day,” CHS Hedging said. “Strong earnings reports from several companies including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley helped propel the equity market higher.”
“Confidence is building for a case of both above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation ahead. In prior runs the above normal forecast was only for parts of the Midwest at a time,” Allendale said.
Russia has ended the Ukraine grain-export deal nearly a year into the agreement, heightening uncertainty over global food supplies and escalating tensions in the region. “Some traders have previously signaled interest in continuing Black Sea shipments without the deal, although that would require military and government approval — plus, international support,” ADM Investor Services international team said today.