People are also reading…
“Beans stayed in the plus today on the hot, dry forecast but they filled the gap left Sunday night,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn slumped in key reversal-type action and wheat was in the red throughout the day. Latest weather: …The 11-15 day is drier in the northern and eastern Midwest and Canadian Prairies, slightly wetter in the TN Valley.”
“This week’s hot temperatures will likely stress crops, but Euro weather models are forecasting for improved rainfall and more moderate temperature to end the month,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market will be watching the gulf as a potential tropical storm could develop bring moisture into Texas. The path of that moisture will be watched next week.”