UkrAgroConsult estimates Ukraine can export 2-2.5 mmt of agricultural products per month via truck/rail thru neighboring European countries. These truck/rail est. seem a bit higher than most others. Shipping capacity thru the Danube river could add another 2.2-2.5 mmt per month, according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Sevices.
Weather forecasts call for drier weather for the northern Great Plains and Canadian Prairies and some areas will be real hot. The southern Great Plains should get isolated showers. Temperatures should be above normal, said Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.