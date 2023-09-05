People are also reading…
Lean hog futures closed out the last trade day of the week up by 27 to 52 cents across the front months. Dec contracts closed $2.57 higher for the week. Through the month of August, Dec fell by $2.97. The National Average Base Hog quote for Friday afternoon was 7 cents weaker at $80.06. CME’s Lean Hog Index was $1.41 lower on 8/30 to $89.26, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Live cattle prices were 27 to 67 cents weaker on Friday, but closed the session ~30-40 cents off the lows. October ended the week with a net $1.02 loss. Friday cash sales rounded out the week mostly $178-179 in the South and mostly $182 in the North. Feeder cattle futures ended the day $1.27 to $1.42 lower, leaving the Sep contract at a 65 cent gain for the week’s net move. The weekly feeder cattle chart is at a new all-time high, with the roll to September. The 8/29 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 3 cents stronger to $249.15, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.