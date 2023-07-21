People are also reading…
Much above normal temperatures are still expected to expand across the Southern Plains and western Corn Belt early next week, extending into the early days of August. Longer-range 11-15 day models are suggesting a relaxation of the high pressure ridge, allowing cooler temperatures along with better prospects for rain, according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services.
Conflicting statements came out of the Black Sea this morning with Turkey’s Erdogan saying a planned meeting with Putin could restart the grain corridor deal while a Russian deputy foreign minister said there is no corridor, only high-risk zones, according to the Hightower Report.