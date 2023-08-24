People are also reading…
“Demand will stay the focus of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The USDA released weekly export sales numbers for last week on Thursday morning. Old (corn) crop sales saw net cancellations of 22,500 MT, but added 673,500 MT to the new crop book. The current marketing year ends on Aug 31.”
“Temperatures today hit a range between 98 and 106 degrees in Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois at a critical time for the soy crop, but temperatures are expected to drop after today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Although the heat is expected to subside, another two weeks of dry conditions are also expected.”