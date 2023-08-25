People are also reading…
Latest weather: heat eases, mild but driest areas expand from 20% to around half of the Midwest next week, early September rains key. India oilseeds stress expands to ¾ of the belt in the next 10 days, according Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
There is no clear picture of the grain Russian market and there was no fresh news on the Ukraine insurance scheme, EU quality is an issue, and the Southern Hemisphere shows little sign of any needed rain, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services