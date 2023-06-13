People are also reading…
It’s a green day for the row crops. The oil market rebounded on news of China’s central bank announced they were lowering their short term lending rate (said to be the first time in 10 months), Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
The US Dollar closed lower today, likely in anticipation of no change in interest rates at the end of the Federal Reserve meeting that is being held today and tomorrow. As of now the market is estimating a 95% chance that rates will remain unchanged, Stewart- Peterson Inc.’s Grain Market Insider said today.