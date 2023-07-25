People are also reading…
Grain markets are lower as futures take back some of yesterday’s gains. The crop report came out fairly neutral, and the headlines about the war in Ukraine aren’t causing the market to rally further for the moment, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s Danube River ports supported world vegoil prices and rallied corn prices, but there is talk that grain barges are being loaded on the Danube today, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. He noted concerns that further attack by Ukraine on the Kerch bridge could end Russia wheat exports out of the Azov Sea, which accounts for half of Russian wheat exports.