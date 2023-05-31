Grains started the day lower again, on weak Chinese economic data. Crude oil was lower to start as well but rebounded and pulled grains back with it, says Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Markets continue to place growing dryness in much of the nation’s midsection on the back burn while believing (or at least hoping) a more favorable weather pattern will develop by mid-June, Mark Sonderberg of ADM Investor Services said today.
In its view the weather’s impact, The Hightower Report says, “The market has built some weather premium on the three weeks of very dry weather for parts of the Midwest, but the outlook for more normal rainfall after June 7 has helped to pressure the market.”