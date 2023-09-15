People are also reading…
Grain markets are waiting for more harvest information to move much. “We haven't done much of anything this week. We've got futures under a little bit of pressure. We've seen future spreads hold steady for the most part, and basis has been weakening in both corn and soybeans, said Darin Newscom of Barchart. “It just seems like everybody's gearing up for harvest to see what actually starts coming in off the combines, and in short-term, merchandisers are expecting some bushels to be sold,” he said.
Low river levels on the lower Mississippi continues to be closely monitored. Meanwhile, grain markets were mixed with the corn and soybeans lower while the wheat finished higher, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.