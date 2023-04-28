Yesterday’s export news was disappointing with Brazil’s exports strong, and China is buying less corn, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
All locks and dams above Lock 17 (near New Boston, Ill.) on the Mississippi River are closed for three weeks due to flooding, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
The soybean market remains in a short-term downtrend and both meal and soybeans are still vulnerable to further long liquidation selling, The Hightower Report said today.