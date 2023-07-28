Escalation risks in the Black Sea over the weekend are high, however, this week prices have failed to react bullishly to Black Sea tension headlines, The Hightower Report said today.
Private production estimates will come out starting next week, which may provide better market direction heading into USDA's August crop report on Friday August 11. Meanwhile, corn and wheat export demand remains weak but China bought approximately 66 million bushels of beans this week, Sean Lusk of Barchart said wrapping up the week’s news this afternoon.
University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index for July was up from 64.4 to 71.6 vs 72.6 estimate, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.