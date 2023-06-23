Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“The corn market rallied sharply, trading to within 9 cents of last October’s high following the USDA’s release of yesterday’s Crop Progress r…

Dry weather boosting grain prices

“Moisture shortages for mid-June are worse than the last major U.S. drought in 2012,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The n…

Markets react to changing forecasts

Markets continue to react from one forecast to the next as many areas still deal with drought. “Corn and soybeans were down because market pri…