December corn and November soybeans fell as the forecasts showed more hopes for rain in the next two weeks.
“July option expiration and profit-taking influenced the ag markets lower including lower energies and a stronger dollar,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
Apparently, the soybean market has shifted expectations away from aggressive deterioration in crop conditions toward stabilization of crop conditions, but The Hightower Report says it thinks it is “premature and based on thin evidence.”
The Planted Acreage and Grain Stocks report will be released June 30 at 11 a.m.