The grain markets traded on both sides today. Corn ended the day mixed with old crop up slightly and new crop unchanged. The soybean complex saw old crop and new crop up slightly, and in the wheats, Chicago wheat was higher, but Minneapolis and Kansas City wheats closed lower, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
Wheat has rebounded from early morning lows on some positive global demand news as Algeria bought 630,000 tonnes of wheat, mostly from Russia, and spillover support from corn and beans rebounding from early lows, as weather forecasts show widely varying conditions upcoming, The Hightower Report said today.
Meanwhile, Uhrich noted that U.S. and China officials met over the weekend “to smooth relations and schedule a meeting between President Biden and President Xi for later this year.”