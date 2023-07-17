People are also reading…
Russia leaving their grain deal with Ukraine had a positive effect on prices overnight, but “traders have grown tired of this back and forth,” Total Farm Marketing said, leading to pressure throughout the day. “Russia exited the grain deal after an attack on the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea overnight, and now Ukraine will need to send exports through Europe and the Danube River.”
Today’s Crop progress report showed corn ratings on the rise to 57% good/excellent, while soybeans were posted at 55% good/excellent. Winter wheat harvest is 56% complete, well behind the five-year average.