July contracts all closed higher after the war in Ukraine took another step today, CHS Hedging said. “The Russian government blamed Ukraine for a drone attack on the Kremlin,” they said.
A poor production report out of Oklahoma also added to the price surge for wheat markets, as the market expects its worst crop out of the state since 1955.
"The fact that wheat was holding better than corn and beans started to signal exhaustion on the downside," Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. "That coupled with the fact that Funds are holding their largest net short position in over 5-years leaves risk of a high velocity move to the upside once short covering starts."