Secretary of State Blinken said yesterday that the U.S. and its partners will consider other ways to get Ukrainian food to the world market, after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea export deal, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Monday’s GFS weather model added heat to forecast especially in ND, MN, IA, WI and N IL. Some feel lack of exports especially to Africa could push EU to lower sanctions against Russia. Overnight Russia missiles attacked Odesa but port appears safe, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.