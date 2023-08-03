People are also reading…
England is raising interest rates by 25 basis points with traders expecting another rate hike in September, CHS Hedging said, saying their policy “will be sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long.” The British pound is at a one-month low.
“Vladimir Putin seems to be floating the idea of reinstating the Black Sea grain deal but only if their requirements are met, but last time they renewed the deal they still made it difficult for Ukraine to get ships moving,” Total Farm Marketing said.