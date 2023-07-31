People are also reading…
Cooler, wetter forecasts in many areas pushed markets lower to begin the week. “Soybeans ended the day sharply lower with large losses in soybean meal and oil,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weather forecasts over the weekend turned cooler and wetter for the next 7 days and potentially longer, which was likely the main pressuring factor.”
Volatility was a theme in market news Monday. “Russian official Medvedev warned that Russia might be forced to use nuclear weapons if Ukraine’s counterattack is successful,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “September Crude Oil advanced to its highest price since November 2022. Today was also the last day of the month, which tends to give added volatility to trade.”