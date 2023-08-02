People are also reading…
“Russia’s overnight strike on the Izmail grain port in Ukraine on the Danube river, which borders Romania, spiked grain prices higher, but the prices retreated through the day as good weather forecasts and poor outside markets took the stage,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.
Weather forecasts remain a key factor as the crops head into August. “The weather forecasts are non-threatening as August weather is expected to stay cooler than normal with average to above average rainfall,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This forecast will help fill the recently pollinated corn crop.”