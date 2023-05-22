People are also reading…
“Little to no rain is forecast this week for much of the central and eastern Midwest,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “While this should enable plantings to nearly wrap up by the end of May, it will also generate increased drought concerns heading into the growing season if moisture doesn’t return by early June.”
“The Mexican government is threatening to lodge a complaint with the USMC trade agreement due to the excessive extra wait times for cargo trucks,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Texas has implemented a state-run program to inspect cargo trucks in addition to the inspections done by US Customs and Border Patrol.”