Flooding from Typhoon Doksuri, which hit Beijing earlier in the week, has moved to China’s biggest grain producing province, Heilongjang, in the northeast, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Wheat and corn are up after Ukraine hit one of Russia’s ports with a drone and may have also hit one Russian port as it was loading. We are still awaiting Russian response but Putin has said he would allow Black Sea shipments to resume if Russian requirements are met, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services