People are also reading…
The current deadline for provisions to the current farm policy law are September 30th, but Senate Ag Chair Stabenow is looking for an extension to Dec. 31, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Weather is staying the same with the Midwest dry over the weekend and showers activity predicted for next week, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Europe, the southern Black Season region and Australia are also dry and the South American weather pattern is dry and not El Nino-ish for this time of year.