A heat dome is moving into the Midwest this week which sent soybean prices soaring and dragging corn with it. Wheat was lower as spring wheat harvest moves along, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
This week we have the Pro Farmer Crop Tour with Midwest states under a heat advisory. Historically we’ve get 2-3 bushels below the USDA estimates from the Pro Farmer Tour, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Meanwhile, we continue to see drone attacks on Moscow and fighting on the ground, so we’re not sure of the outlook for Ukraine exports.